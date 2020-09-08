Opus Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Opus has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market cap of $201,097.70 and approximately $6.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00117733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00226791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.63 or 0.01725768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00170719 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

