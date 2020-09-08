Origo (OGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.01 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Origo has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Origo token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Origo has a market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00044833 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.98 or 0.05027813 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00035512 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00052248 BTC.

About Origo

Origo is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origo’s official website is origo.network. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

