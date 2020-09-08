PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. PACCAR posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.49. 1,752,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,065. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,543,000 after purchasing an additional 159,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 20.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PACCAR by 108.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

