Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,257,700 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.44% of Parsley Energy worth $19,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 198,445 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth $63,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 38.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 57.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 107,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,006. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at $112,845,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

