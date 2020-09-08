Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.29

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 29866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSI. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.40 million and a P/E ratio of 12.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.95.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.51%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

