Payfair (PFR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $801.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Payfair has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Payfair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Payfair has a market cap of $18,678.75 and $801.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044793 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.47 or 0.05003084 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00035355 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00052301 BTC.

Payfair Profile

PFR is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

