Payfair Price Tops $0.0005 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Payfair has a market cap of $18,678.75 and approximately $801.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Payfair has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044793 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.47 or 0.05003084 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00035355 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00052301 BTC.

About Payfair

Payfair is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

