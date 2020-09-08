Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,261 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $78.14. 26,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,294. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

