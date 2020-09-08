Pirl Price Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $906,371.25 and $9,730.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 78,820,335 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

