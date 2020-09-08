PlayChip Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. PlayChip has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $166.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlayChip

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

