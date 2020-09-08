Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.04

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $1.20. Polarityte shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 26,695 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

The stock has a market cap of $40.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polarityte Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 189,141 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Polarityte by 408.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Polarityte by 42.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Polarityte by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 135,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

