Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,399 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Quotient worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Quotient during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Quotient in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quotient by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quotient alerts:

QTNT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. Quotient Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quotient Ltd will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Quotient in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.