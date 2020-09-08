Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.51. Rave Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 36,381 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.72.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 43.99% and a negative return on equity of 144.99%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning owned 0.27% of Rave Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

