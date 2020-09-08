RChain Price Tops $0.0320 on Top Exchanges (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $15.47 million and $206,868.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bitinka, OOOBTC and ChaoEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00116855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00231275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.94 or 0.01678750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00167762 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Kucoin, ChaoEX, BitMart, Bitinka, OOOBTC, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

