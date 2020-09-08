Rocket Pool Price Reaches $2.25 on Major Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00022380 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $23.15 million and $994,860.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044793 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.47 or 0.05003084 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00035355 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00052301 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

