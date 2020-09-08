Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Rugby Mining Ltd (CVE:RUG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. Rugby Mining shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 11,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG)

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia, Colombia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Cobrasco Porphyry Copper project, which covers an area of 3,000 hectares located to the southwest of Medellin in the Choco Region, Colombia.

