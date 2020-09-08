SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $83.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00050223 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00746830 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,140.37 or 1.00201647 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.01722134 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00130580 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002303 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

