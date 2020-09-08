Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Shares of Sanatana Resources Inc (CVE:STA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.25. Sanatana Resources shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 20,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

About Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Jackfish gold property covering an area of 3,769 hectares located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011.

