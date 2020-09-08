SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.39. SandRidge Permian Trust shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 2,533 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

Get SandRidge Permian Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 833.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.