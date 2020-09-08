Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,538 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $17,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,910,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after buying an additional 3,464,099 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 19,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

