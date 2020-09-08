Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 17.3% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning owned 0.38% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $27,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 592,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 175,312 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 618.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 795,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,869. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54.

