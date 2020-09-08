ScPrime Price Hits $0.0588 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $4,739.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00116717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00231999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.01683284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009912 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 35,103,200 coins and its circulating supply is 27,591,317 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net.

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

