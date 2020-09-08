SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Shares Gap Up to $1.52

Shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.67. SCWorx shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 19,628 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SCWorx stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SCWorx worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCWorx Company Profile (NASDAQ:WORX)

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

