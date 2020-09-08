Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Serengeti Resources Inc (CVE:SIR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.30. Serengeti Resources shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 8.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika copper-gold deposit covering an area of 9,418 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also explores for silver and molybdenum resources. The company was formerly known as Serengeti Minerals Ltd.

