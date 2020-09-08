SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Hits $472,204.27

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $472,204.27 and approximately $29.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,118.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.64 or 0.03396005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.16 or 0.02225130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00472966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00808998 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00597657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00050223 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012878 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

