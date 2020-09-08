Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Silver Spruce Resources Inc (CVE:SSE) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 154,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 244,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 568.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and other base and precious minerals, as well as rare earth elements. It holds 100% in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

