Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $6.67 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 20.1% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $339.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.80.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

