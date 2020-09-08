Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 694 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,952,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

LMT opened at $385.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.