Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) PT Raised to $27.00

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,482. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.85 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $25,317.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $5,344,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,478,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,160,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,041,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

