Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $3.39. Social Reality shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 8,303 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Social Reality in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Social Reality had a negative net margin of 313.46% and a negative return on equity of 124.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Social Reality Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Social Reality Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

