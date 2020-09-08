Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $421.06 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

SOHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 1,409.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 314.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 42.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOHU stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. 418,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,120. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.45.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

