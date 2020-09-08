Sparkpoint One Day Volume Reaches $462,935.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Sparkpoint has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $462,935.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00117733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00226791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.63 or 0.01725768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00170719 BTC.

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,421,653,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,773,001,767 tokens. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

Sparkpoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

