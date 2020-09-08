Spectrecoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $122,388.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $122,388.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000943 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000904 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00034880 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006322 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023309 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.62 or 0.01537918 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023191 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.