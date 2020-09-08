Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Gap Up to $8.96

Shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $11.00. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 10,382 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $189.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

