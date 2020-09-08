Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.30% of Splunk worth $2,934,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Splunk by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,788 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,166,000 after purchasing an additional 473,790 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 44.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,636 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,374,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 23.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454,285 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,574,000 after acquiring an additional 278,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,391,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

SPLK stock opened at $191.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.10 and a 200-day moving average of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $564,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,369 shares in the company, valued at $14,913,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,825 shares of company stock valued at $16,817,730 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

