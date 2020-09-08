StableUSD (USDS) Reaches Market Cap of $491,205.67

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $491,205.67 and approximately $112.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00008862 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00116839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00231937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.01683900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00168069 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,517,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,140 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

