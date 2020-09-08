STPT (STPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.43 Million

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, STPT has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. One STPT token can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. STPT has a market cap of $14.03 million and $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00116717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00231999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.01683284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00168135 BTC.

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. The official website for STPT is stp.network. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

STPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

