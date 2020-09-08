Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.65. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 344 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Streamline Health Solutions had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 40.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $368,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

