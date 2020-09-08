Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312,754 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $20,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,454,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 70,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

