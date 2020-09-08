Super Zero Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.58 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00071077 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00345257 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001172 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045415 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000440 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008674 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.