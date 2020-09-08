SwftCoin (SWFTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.07 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and $10.07 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.11 or 0.05010981 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00052204 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.