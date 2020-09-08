TaaS (TAAS) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $1,229.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00008801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.53 or 0.05104522 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00035697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00051924 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TAAS is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

