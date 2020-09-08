TEAM (TokenStars) Hits Market Capitalization of $251,126.85 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $251,126.85 and approximately $12,165.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000766 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001799 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

