The Sandbox Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $30.08 million and approximately $25.37 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005569 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,763,985 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

