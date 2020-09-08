Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,342 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Thomson Reuters worth $20,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $75.97. 27,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,587. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.10.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.