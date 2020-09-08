THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $106.95 million and $5.81 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00006708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00115537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00228357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.01669216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00165945 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

