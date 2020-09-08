Thore Cash (TCH) Trading 49.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $39,110.86 and $64,631.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00467137 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

