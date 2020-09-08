ThoreCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $40,774.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $169.81 million and $40,774.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for about $1,958.96 or 0.19370293 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00115936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00041941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00229436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.01674859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00167264 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

