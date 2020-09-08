TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) dropped 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.47. Approximately 519,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,658,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

TOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cormark upped their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. CIBC upped their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$47.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TORC Oil and Gas Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

