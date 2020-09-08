TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.40.

TDG stock opened at $503.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.12 and a 200-day moving average of $424.13. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total value of $1,764,741.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff purchased 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,424 shares of company stock worth $40,045,510. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 389,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,267,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

